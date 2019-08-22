A multi-vehicle crash on the Southwestern Motorway is causing delays this morning for traffic heading to Auckland Airport.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays after the crash involving several cars.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said a multi-vehicle crash was blocking part of the Southwestern Motorway for motorists heading south.

The crash occurred near the Neilson St offramp, before Queenstown Rd.

"Pass with extra care and expect delays if heading to Auckland Airport this morning," the NZTA said.