Traffic remains heavy on the Southwestern Motorway after a multi-vehicle crash caused delays this morning for motorists heading to Auckland Airport.
The crash at 6.30am blocked parts of the Southwestern Motorway for motorists heading south.
The crash occurred near the Neilson St offramp, before Queenstown Rd.
The scene took an hour to clear and delays are still continuing, NZTA said.
"Pass with extra care and expect delays if heading to Auckland Airport this morning," NZTA said earlier.
Also today a breakdown caused problems citybound on the Southern Motorway.