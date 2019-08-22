A person has been killed in a crash between a car and logging truck in Waikato late this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at River Rd, Tuakau, at 4.10pm.

The NZ Fire and Emergency service is among authorities at the site.

​

A spokesman confirmed one person had been pronounced dead.

Police have put up diversions on River Rd and Whangarata Rd and motorists travelling in the area are being told to avoid the route.

Those heading from Tuakau to Port Waikato are not able to cross the bridge at this stage.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit is also due to arrive at the scene shortly.