A bomb threat in Auckland has forced city workers out onto the streets while emergency teams clear the building.

Four police cars rushed to Baycorp NZ offices in a four-level building at 162 Victoria St West close to 8pm.

Police said they had received a report of a threat being made and were making inquiries.

About seven employees had been evacuated, saying they were told there had been a bomb threat against the building.

They have not yet been told when they will be allowed back in.

The Baycorp offices are on the building's second floor.

The building also holds the offices of state-owned enterprise Kordia and was previously owned by parties associated with America's Cup winner Sir Russell Coutts.

The building was up until recently called Oracle House.