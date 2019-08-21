On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett has responded to reports New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has called for her head to roll - by sending him flowers.
Peters is off duty this week for what the Prime Minister said was minor knee surgery for an old rugby injury.
However, that did not stop a report emerging on Newstalk ZB that Peters' legal team had discussed the prospect of Bennett resigning from Parliament as a condition for settling Peters' legal action against her over the alleged leak of his superannuation details.
Bennett has declined to comment on theNewstalk ZB report, beyond noting the irony that such a detail was leaked regarding legal action over a leak.