National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett has responded to reports New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has called for her head to roll - by sending him flowers.

Peters is off duty this week for what the Prime Minister said was minor knee surgery for an old rugby injury.

However, that did not stop a report emerging on Newstalk ZB that Peters' legal team had discussed the prospect of Bennett resigning from Parliament as a condition for settling Peters' legal action against her over the alleged leak of his superannuation details.

Bennett has declined to comment on the

