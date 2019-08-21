National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett has responded to reports New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has called for her head to roll - by sending him flowers.

Peters is off duty this week for what the Prime Minister said was minor knee surgery for an old rugby injury.

However, that did not stop a report emerging on Newstalk ZB that Peters' legal team had discussed the prospect of Bennett resigning from Parliament as a condition for settling Peters' legal action against her over the alleged leak of his superannuation details.

Bennett has declined to comment on the Newstalk ZB report, beyond noting the irony that such a detail was leaked regarding legal action over a leak.

But on Wednesday afternoon, rather than deliver a resignation letter, Bennett sent flowers to Peters at home.

The card on the bouquet of daffodils read: "Hope you are resting and taking some time out. Get well soon. Paula."

Asked what was behind the gesture, Bennett said Peters clearly needed cheering up.

"He seems to be getting a lot grumpier in recent times and I thought he must be in a lot of pain to lash out like he has. Maybe he just needs some positive attention, and everybody loves daffodils.

"I think he should rest up and concentrate on what really matters, which is the job he should do as Deputy Prime Minister."

Last week, Peters had hit out at Bennett's selection as National Party campaign chair, describing her as ill-qualified for the job and saying it was "amateur hour".

He also raised the prospect of Bennett resigning, saying her decision to stand only on the list would make it easier for her to resign while National was in coalition negotiations after the election.

The legal action is over the leak of information in 2017 that Peters had had to repay about $21,000 in superannuation overpayments. Peters is suing for a breach of privacy.

Bennett and fellow former minister Anne Tolley are both subject to legal action – both were advised about the overpayments as part of the "no surprises" policy.

All deny leaking the information. It is expected to go to court in November.

Bennett would not say whether she had ordered the flowers be arranged in the shape of a one-fingered salute.

Peters is yet to respond.