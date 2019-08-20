Residents and shoppers in Mairangi Bay on Auckland's North Shore are battling rainy weather and a power outage.

The power cut hit shops and homes in the suburb, including the Countdown supermarket.

A worker at Countdown said the outage had hit all of Mairangi Bay.

According to Vector the outage was reported to it at 8.25pm, with power restoration estimated by 9.45pm.

A spokeswoman said Vector crews had arrived in Mairangi Bay in response to the outage, which was likely to be the result of "weather impact".

"Our crews are currently patrolling the lines to isolate the asset and make the site safe," she said.

"Once completed, we will start remotely redirecting the power to inspected areas while working on the fault."

Customers should prepared to be without power for some time, she said.

"The objective of our crews is to do this as quickly as possible, while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public," she said.

"At this stage, we anticipate restoration will be around 9.45 pm but people can keep up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through the Vector Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages."

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said fire crews had not yet been called out to any weather-related jobs.

Vector reminded people to stay away from damaged electrical equipment and report issues by phoning 0508 832867.

"All lines should be treated as live at all times."