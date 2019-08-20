Ministry u-turn on reading

I applaud the Ministry of Education for beginning to adopt a systematic phonics-based approach to the teaching of literacy in New Zealand (NZ Herald, August 19).

It is a disgrace that this has not happened earlier given the large body of evidence that this approach is helpful for all learners and crucial for some. We now have recent solid research out of Massey University, which found children taught by explicit and systematic word strategies significantly outperformed the comparison group in terms of reading and spelling.

My own children's experience of the existing approach has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Literacy capital

Prisoner voting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hatred

Auckland debt

Healthy accounts

Obesity cause

'Neglect' years

Holocaust roles

Unspoken truths

Short & Sweet