That's why people convicted of the most serious crimes haven't been able to vote since Kiwis first went to the ballot box in 1853. But what of someone jailed for petty theft, who would otherwise be eligible for home detention but has nowhere suitable to serve it? Or someone sent toprison after defaulting on fines?
Prisoners in those positions were able to vote in the 1990s and 2000s, so long as they were serving less than three years' jail. The sky didn't collapse, nor did this country go to hell in a handbasket.
Any change will also require the support of NZ First, which has so far been circumspect on how its MPs see the issue.
Despite that, National MP Paul Quinn prepared a private members' bill, drawn at random from the ballot in 2010. The law banned prisoners from voting, regardless of when they were due to be released.
Crime rates did not tumble when the ban came in force, suggesting it hardly acts as a deterrent.
More than 80 per cent of those incarcerated receive sentences of less than three years in prison, with a third less than six months. That means ahead of any election, most prisoners will be released during the next term.
One way of offering a better chance of reintegrating into life on the outside is giving them a stake in the community.
The Tribunal wants the voting ban lifted for all prisoners, regardless of how long and for what crime someone was in jail for.
As Herald political editor Audrey Young pointed out at the weekend, NZ First leader Winton Peters has hinted the party might seek to keep the ban but compromise to ensure discharged prisoners were re-enrolled on the electoral roll. And that could well be the way forward for everyone, Māori and non-Māori prisoners alike.
There are plenty who would say, if you want the right to vote then don't commit crime. However, should we not be signalling to errant citizens - on the lower end of the offending scale, at least - we truly want them to return to more engaged lives?