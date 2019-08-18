The ongoing protest at Ihumātao looks set to loom over a private meeting between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Māori King set down for this coming week.

Ardern will on Tuesday travel to Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia for King Tuheitia's annual Koroneihana, or coronation commemorations.

The Government is regularly invited to the celebrations and Ardern made her first trip last year.

But the occupation of Ihumātao, in South Auckland, in protest of a housing development has been grabbing headlines ahead of her visit this year.

King Tuheitia has offered to act as an intermediary in the dispute between Ihumātao's

