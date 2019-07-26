An update on Ihumātao... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 25 July 2019

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a halt to building work at Ihumātao until a growing dispute over the South Auckland land is resolved.

She addressed media about the Ihumātao occupation this evening after a last-minute meeting with local iwi, Fletchers, and the Auckland City Council.

Ardern made the statement from Auckland International Airport before departing for a three-day visit to Tokelau, the first by a Kiwi PM in 15 years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been called on to take a stand over the land dispute at Ihumātao. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Things have escalated in recent times around the dispute," Ardern said.

Advertisement

"We have heard a strong voice of young people, and same time perspective of mana whenua, who want to see their people housed on their whenua."

She said ministers met yesterday about the issue. And members of the government met this afternoon with Fletcher, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, iwi and members of Auckland Council.

"There will be no building activity on land while we try to find a solution," Ardern told media.

"We haven't been directly involved in the dispute but believe we can help.

"There will be conversations with those currently occupying the land as well. They will be part of the dialogue."

Ministers, including Willie Jackson, will meet with the protesters tomorrow.

She said her hopes were that the protests remained peaceful and respectful.

Minister Nanaia Mahuta acknowledged there was a complex set of issues, but she was heartened by the support of Te Akitai and Te Kawerau a Maki, supported by Waikato-Tainui.

"No body should feel intimidated at this time as we're seeking solutions," Mahuta said.

"One thing we heard is iwi are keen to strengthen their footprint in housing in the area, engage in kinds of conversations to solutions that are tangible and real."

Ardern added that all parties wanted to find a peaceful resolution.

"While there is a pause in immediate activity, it will take time, and to ensure people can be housed on their ancestral lands, was a key message coming through.

"That activity just couldn't take place while there was such a large gathering there."

In responding to a question about delays in making a decision, Ardern said it was an issue they had left to mana whenua, but they had a role to play in helping to find a way through.

"There has been an escalation and I think we all acknowledge that.

"The message we're sending to those gathering is we understand and know you want to have your voice heard."

Hundreds turned out this week to protest the Fletcher housing development being built near the sacred Ōtuataua Stonefields Reserve, in Auckland.

The protests are being led by Pania Newton and her cousins who have been pushing for the land, purchased by Fletcher in 2016, to be returned to iwi.

But her uncle Te Warena Taua, who chairs local iwi Te Kawerau a Maki and nearby Makaurau Marae, backs the development, which would see a quarter of the disputed land returned to mana whenua, and houses set aside for their people.

He had previously unsuccessfully challenged the process in court, and told the Herald in November last year it was the best deal the iwi could get.

However, Newton said the deal was not good enough, and has called on the Government to intervene and purchase the land - which Fletcher said in February it would be open to.

This week both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Te Arawhiti/Māori Crown Relations minister Kelvin Davis said the matter was for mana whenua, and stepping in would override the process.

The group at the Ihumātao Stonefields in Māngere swelled to around 700 people today, with some setting up tents in the warm winter sun. Buses of supporters are on the way from Northland, and more sympathisers were flying in from Wellington. Further bus services are being arranged from marae around Auckland and a big concert is planned for tomorrow.

"People from all around the country are aching to get here because they can see the simple injustice at the heart of it," said Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who visited the site in South Auckland today.

Green Party visits the protest at Ihumatao today. Photo / NZH Video

The police presence appears to have grown too. The Herald counted 65 police officers in the line across the Stonefields, protecting the proposed site of a 480-home development.

The protest has reverberated across the country, with supporters holding events in Rotorua and Dunedin today.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt was visiting Ihumātao this afternoon.

"There are several issues facing the mana whenua and all other participants involved in the dispute," he said. "We need to bring together a range of perspectives to identify ways of resolving this dispute in an enduring way."