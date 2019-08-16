The heartbroken family of a "loveable, knockabout" surfie executed in a campervan while holidaying with his fiancee in remote New Zealand said they are living their "worst nightmare" as police hunt his killer.

A massive manhunt was last night underway to catch the gunman who shot dead Victorian man, Sean McKinnon, 33, at a campground in Raglan, about 165km south of Auckland in the early hours of Friday.

His body was found inside the caravan, dumped a 75-minute drive away in Gordonton about 8am.

His sister, Emmeline, 39, told the Herald Sun she is haunted at the thought of his "terrifying" final moments.

"I feel sheer helplessness. As an older sister I wish I could have been there to defend and protect him," she said.

"It's a horrible thought to know he was alone when he died."

His family, including mother Rhonda, brother and four sisters last night flew to New Zealand to aid in the manhunt and bring back his body.

The surfing fanatic and his Canadian fiancee, Bianca Buckley, 32, were asleep in their campervan at the Te Toto Gorge car park in Raglan when they were woken by a stranger at their window.

The man demanded keys to the couple's campervan before Mr McKinnon was shot numerous times.

Ms Buckley, a midwife, ran several kilometres to get help, raising the alarm about 3.20am.

Almost five hours later, Mr McKinnon's body was located inside the white 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL on Puke Road, Gordonton, about 70km northeast from the shooting.

Sean McKinnon was 33-years-old when he was shot dead in his campervan while parked at the Te Toto Gorge carpark in Raglan. Photo / Facebook

Yesterday armed police saturated the Waikato region, north of Hamilton, in search of the gunman.

The shooting is being treated as random.

Mr McKinnon had travelled to New Zealand about a fortnight ago to be with his fiancee, who lived and worked locally.

At the time he was working as a carpenter in remote Tasmania.

"He did everything with a smile," his older sister said.

"He was devastatingly handsome and a caring, sensitive young man, even as a boy.

"He would always tell you he loved you and would give you a hug.

"He had a great sense of humour."

She wanted his killer to know he had devastated their lives forever.

"You took away someone deeply loved and treasured," said Ms McKinnon.

"When you're from a big family, it's your greatest fear to lose a brother or sister.

"It's a tragedy we have to carry with us the rest of our lives.

"You can understand tragic accidents but you can't understand murder."

Travelling the world

The devastated family told the Herald Sun that McKinnon had spent much of the past 10 years travelling the world.

Every time he left on a new adventure, he made sure to tell his mum, Rhonda, and five siblings, 'I love you.'

His older sister, Emmeline, 39, said she will never forget their last embrace.

General view of police pictured at work collecting and photographing evidence in the carpark of the Te Toto Gorge, south of Raglan. Photo / Alan Gibson

"I am always mindful when I see him because it could be a long time before I see him again," she said.

"He recently came to my work in Geelong because he needed to organise some documents.

"I told him I loved him and gave him a big hug. I am very happy I was able to."

The 33-year-old's favourite holiday spot was South America.

It was here he met his fiance, Canadian woman Bianca Buckley, during a surf trip.

The pair were madly in love but an ocean separated them.

Every spare moment McKinnon would travel to New Zealand to be with his fiance, a local midwife.

Adventure, nature and surf was a big part of their lives. But so were their careers.

The pair were engaged on Christmas Day in 2017 but were in no rush to marry.

"They were waiting for the timing to be right," said his sister.

"They both had careers and wanted to buy land and work our where they would settle down before they got married.

"They thought either New Zealand or Australia, Sean was keen on Tasmania."

The Great Ocean Road was one of his favourite surf spots in Victoria.

His mate, Julian Smith, described him as a "loveable knockabout" who loved chasing waves.

"He loved to surf big waves down the coast. He charged five metre waves," he said.

Corangamite shire councillor Simon Illingworth told The Standard newspaper the local community were shattered by his death.

"Seanny Mac was always a legend. He would do somersaults off the Port Campbell pier with the kids. He always had time for everyone," he said.

"He was just a lovely bloke, liked to joke around and the kids that knew him will be absolutely devastated," he said.

A sign points to the Te Toto Gorge carpark where an Australian tourist Sean McKinnon was murdered in a random attack. Photo / Natalie Akoorie

Music was another big love in his life.

During his younger years, Mr McKinnon was in a band in his hometown called the 'Troubled Minds.'

It included mates Josh Taylor, Lachlan McKinnon and his brother Sean.

Among family, he could always be relied on for a laugh.

He loved to get up to mischief, a quality that earnt him the title of "most popular" uncle to his seven nieces and nephews.

"He was a very good person," said Emmeline.

"This is a tragedy we have to carry with us for the rest of our lives."

- Herald Sun