A truck fire during peak-hour on Auckland busiest motorway and cancelled and delayed trains have added to traffic woes.

The fire is now contained but traffic is slow around the Mt Wellington stretch of the Southern Motorway.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent one appliance at 4.37pm.

The delays come as Auckland Transport announced trains across the network were either delayed or cancelled due to a track fault at Britomart.

AT said maintaince workers were onsite attempting to resolve the issue.

