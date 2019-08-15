Corrections knows exactly who the Christchurch terror-accused has written to from his cell at New Zealand's toughest prison - and who has contacted him.

But to protect his privacy it will not disclose any specifics of the correspondence, other than to confirm none of the letters went to any member of the Muslim community or victims connected with his alleged murderous rampage.

Brenton Tarrant is on remand at Auckland Prison awaiting trial, accused of murdering 51 people and wounding almost the same number at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.

The Australian-born accused allegedly stormed into the Al Noor and Linwood mosques, opening fire indiscriminately at men, women and children who had gathered for weekly prayer services.

Advertisement

Earlier this week it was revealed that the accused had sent seven letters out of prison, with one published online and containing a "call to arms" and details of his political leanings.

That letter was sent to an "admirer" in Russia and was a reply to one the accused had been sent.

The accused sent two letters to his mother Sharon Tarrant.

Corrections know exactly who the remaining four letters were sent to - but will not reveal who, citing privacy.

Letter from the alleged Christchurch gunman.

"We absolutely know who he has written to and who has written to him… but we can't go into details, the law prevents us," a spokeswoman said.

Corrections chief executive Christine Stevenson confirmed two further letters the accused had written were not posted after being viewed by prison staff.

"Two letters were withheld from being sent because the content was deemed inappropriate," she said.

From today Stevenson will get the final say as to whether any of the accused's letters are sent.

Advertisement

At least 15,000 letters are sent from prisons across New Zealand each week and she said it was impossible for staff to monitor every word.

But certain prisoners had their correspondence monitored.

"We have a list of prisoners whose mail we might have concerns about for a range of reasons," Stevenson explained.

"They might try to contact a victim, or have a history of that; they may be trying to commission an offence.

"There's always been a certain group of prisons whose mail is carefully scrutinised.

"From today there are two separate legs to how the Christchurch accused's mail will be dealt with."

Floral tributes in Christchurch following the March 15 terror attack. Photo / Alan Gibson

Stevenson would have the final say on what he could send, but before each letter got to her it would be examined and analysed by a "multi disciplinary team" including prison staff, psychologists and partner agencies with "specialist knowledge".

Just this morning she had commissioned a number of academics to join the team and said they had "deep expertise" around the area of the accused's beliefs.

"But the final decision will be me," she said.

"I am taking the accountability of that very, very seriously."

Stevenson elaborated on previous statements about the accused being an "unprecedented" inmate.

The Herald asked why he was so difficult to manage given he was one man, and a defendant on a murder charge surely was not an unusual situation for Corrections.

She said the accused's beliefs propelled him above any other inmate in the country in terms of the danger and potential issues he posed - and attracted.

"I would say there are only a couple of prisoners like him around the world - Norway and here.

"We are being very particular about staff who have contact with that prisoner, they have particular training and support given to them.

"This is a really difficult situation and it's not one we regularly experience with prisoners."

Stevenson was travelling to Auckland Prison today to spend time with the team tasked with looking after the accused.

She said the staff were "distraught" about what had happened with the letters.

Last night she revealed details of the accused's conditions in prison.



He is being kept exclusively in solitary confinement in a bid to protect him from other inmates who may take vigilante action in response to the alleged terror attack.

Initially he was blocked from any media, books or outside contact.



But Stevenson said for the past two months he has been getting a printed selection of news reports every day including "quite a lot" of sports news, weather, lifestyle and "straightforward" general current events.

He is permitted to go outside for at least one hour a day into a small yard where he can exercise.

Stevenson confirmed he had had just two approved visitors who were family members.

He was also allowed to make one phone call a week.

Masjid Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Nour Tavis resting at his Christchurch home. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Victims and survivors of the March 15 attack were appalled at the accused's ability to get letters out of prison to "fans".

In one of his letters the accused wrote about his political and social views but said he could not go into great detail about his regrets or feelings "as the guards will confiscate my letter if I do [to use as evidence]".

Part of the letter included what has been described as a "call to arms".



Survivor Nour Tavis - who saw many of his friends gunned down in the Al Noor mosque - told the Herald he was angry and upset about the letters.

"I think it's not a good idea that he can send them, he's going to spread hatred," he said.

"The words might appear like they are innocent but they are dangerous - they could have codes... people like him could be reading between the line, there could be a message.



He believed that people with the same beliefs as the accused would be spurred on by his letters.

"He's inspiring other people and that is a big no-no to me," said Tavis.

"He is a human being, he must have his rights, but within limits - I don't want him to harm anymore people."