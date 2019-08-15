Police are investigating a suspected shooting that unfolded in the early hours of this morning near Raglan.

It is understood the incident took place at the Te Toto Gorge, near the Karioi Summit Track.

Meanwhile, police are also responding to another incident around 50 minutes away in Gordonton.

At least four police cars, an ambulance and several armed officers had blocked off the corner of Puke Rd and Gordonton Rd around 9am.

One person said on Facebook a white camper van was parked off Puke Rd, a short distance from the intersection.

Police couldn't confirm whether the two incidents were connected.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance said they were called to the Raglan incident by police around 3.15am. However, they were stood down shortly afterwards.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald an incident was being looked into and information would be provided as soon as possible.

A farmer about 10 minutes away from the Te Toto Gorge lookout said the area was a popular tourist spot.

He said there was no camping allowed, but tourists tended to regularly do so at the site regardless.

A man at the nearby Ruapuke Motor Camp said he heard a helicopter in the area about 7.30am.

A resident about 20 minutes south of the Te Toto Gorge Lookout said just before 8.15am: "We had a big black helicopter fly over our house.

"I've just sent the kids off to school on the school bus and am wondering now if we're safe.''

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to assist police at the scene on Whaanga Rd, Raglan. Further inquiries were referred to police.