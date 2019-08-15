Wrap up warm and waterproof, that's the advice from MetService ahead of the crucial Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park tomorrow night.

Showers and a decent northwest blow is tipped to develop over Auckland on Saturday, with the event temperature dropping to 12C.

Winds of 20km/h could also be reached, MetService said, with the minimum temperature being 9C and the maximum 15C. Four layers of clothing are advised.

However, the forecast for today can be measured best by it'll be better for those in eastern areas compared to those in the west.

Conditions will be mostly cloudy throughout New Zealand but western areas can expect showers and rain. Eastern areas should be fine.

An early sneak peak at conditions for the #BledisloeCup decider this weekend. There will be showers and a decent northwest blow for Auckland. Wrap up warm (& waterproof) as you get around the @AllBlacks and @qantaswallabies ^AH pic.twitter.com/A9oPbgpFIs — MetService (@MetService) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, weather conditions for the Auckland region are tipped to be cloudy with westerly winds and the occasional shower.

Melissa Oosterwijk, a MetService meteorologist, said it would be one of those days where one part of the region could get wet while others around it stay dry.

"There are fairly light showers for the region. There are currently a few around at the moment and they're a little patchy, we'd expect that to continue," she said.

"The situation for the North Island is for an alright day. It's fairly cloudy in most places [this morning] with a few showers around western parts.

"That's expected to continue for the rest of the day, the odd shower around."

❓ Why has New Zealand's weather pattern been busy in August?



🗣️ A stronger jet stream than usual has helped to energise low pressure systems.



It will continue this weekend, with 🌧️+🌨️ followed by 🌬️+🥶. pic.twitter.com/QPCAI2lxH0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 15, 2019



By the end of play today, a cold front is predicted to roll over the South Island before advancing up the country throughout the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said before the front strong northwesterly winds would force showers to rain in the west of the South Island, possibly heavy.

"The remainder of the country on Friday can expect northwesterlies, with only a few showers in the west," Best said.

On Saturday, the front will move northwards with snow lowering to around 400 to 500 metres above sea level in eastern areas of the South Island.

By around midday tomorrow the front will have reached Cook Strait before continuing north into the evening, a band of rain tagging along.

Friday weather outlook

Auckland:

Cloudy periods and the odd shower. Westerlies. High 15C, Overnight 9C.

Hamilton: Cloudy periods with the odd shower. Westerlies. 14C, 6C.

Tauranga: Cloudy periods. Westerlies developing this morning. 15C, 7C.

Wellington: A fine morning. Cloud increasing from afternoon, especially north of the city. Northwesterlies becoming strong this afternoon. 13C, 10C.

Christchurch: High cloud increasing. Northwesterlies developing afternoon. 16C, 5C.

Dunedin: High cloud with northwesterlies. Rain developing evening with a southwest change. 15C, 5C.

Invercargill: Cloud increasing. Rain developing afternoon as northwesterlies change southwest, easing to showers evening. 13C, 3C.

Weather forecast by MetService.