On the eve of tonight's sold-out All Blacks test against the Wallabies, the Weekend Herald found most residents in the streets closest to the stadium want more big events and most welcome concerts.

If word on the streets around Eden Park is a gauge of things to come then the Black Caps will play India on Sunday night on Auckland anniversary weekend.

Of 20 owners of homes on the streets closest to the stadium who spoke to the Weekend Herald, all but one said they supported the one-off T20 match.

Eden Park is not permitted under Auckland's planning document,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Politicians

Eden Park Financials