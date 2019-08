A significant avalanche has closed Tūroa ski field this morning.

The Mt Ruapehu, Whakapapa & Tūroa Ski Areas Facebook page posted this morning that routine avalanche control triggered a significant avalanche this morning.

It said it ran into the ski boundary, but caused no injuries or damage to resort facilities.

"Due to heightened avalanche risk, Tūroa is currently closed with the Ōhakune Mountain Rd closed from 11km."

Status updates will continue to come throughout the day.