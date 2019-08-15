EDITORIAL

This should not be allowed to happen.

That was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's reaction - and, probably, most of us - to the revelation that alleged mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant had successfully mailed out and received correspondence while in solitary confinement.

This man sent two letters to his mother and five to others. Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis admits he doesn't know who received five of the letters, although he believed the accused had received a "couple of dozen" of letters from around the world.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Davis said Corrections had made a mistake and a letter sent to an

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.