Within moments of touching down in Tuvalu for the Pacific Islands Forum, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was issued a challenge by a group of local children.

"Save Tuvalu, save the world."

These were the lyrics the children sang as the Prime Minister got off the plane and was welcomed in the nation's capital, Funafuti.

Many of the children were submerged in water when they came face-to-face with Ardern.

Tuvalu's highest point is just four meters above sea level and it is one of the world's most vulnerable countries when it comes to rising sea levels.

The children's message was clear:

