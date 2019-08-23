A WorkSafe investigator sent to Waikaraka Park after a photographer was hit and nearly killed by a stockcar was initially refused entry to the venue, the health and safety regulator claims.

And when the inspector finally gained entry, he and a colleague were allegedly blocked from the track by bosses who WorkSafe say remained in the venue's hospitality area.

Photographer John Sprague was critically injured after being hit by a stockcar travelling at up to 80km/h on January 13, 2018.

Sprague was working near a large tyre which had been placed in the infield as a safety measure. He spent

