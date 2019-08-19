Auckland University is looking to trial the effects of small doses of LSD on healthy people, which could eventually pave the way for its potential use as a medicine.

Its application comes on the back of overseas research showing promising results from using psychedelic substances LSD and psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, to treat conditions as diverse as PTSD, existential distress in palliative patients and addiction to smoking.

The application for the world's first randomised-controlled trial of LSD microdosing, at Auckland University's Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, is seeking final approval and aims to start next year.

