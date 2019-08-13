Police late today named a man who died when a motorcycle and a car collided in Napier on Monday night.

He was 24-year-old Kurtus Stefan Scott, who police said was living in Napier.

The crash happened just after 7.10pm on Monday, on the section Kennedy Rd, between the intersections with Nelson Cr/Owen St and Jull St, outside a Soak laundromat and in the block that includes Napier Intermediate School.

The motorcycle, initially reported by police to have been a motor scooter, was heading to the west away from the Napier CBD when it collided with a turning vehicle in dry conditions on a still night. The machine crossed the road and came to rest beside a tree, and the car ran off the road, crossed a footpath and stopped against a building.

Advertisement

According to Ministry of Transport figures, the provisional 2019 road toll in Napier-Hastings-Central Hawke's Bay by Monday night was eight, three less than at the same stage of last year and the year before.

The national toll was 219, which compared with 230 to August 12 last year and 236 to the same stage of 2017.