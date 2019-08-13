A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to possessing the video of the Christchurch mosque mass shootings, which saw 51 people shot dead.

The teenager, who was granted continued name suppression in the Thames District Court this afternoon, admitted one charge of possessing objectionable material, namely video of the mosque shootings.

The name of the teen's North Island school was also suppressed by Judge Glen Marshall.

The teen's lawyer, Amanda Bean, told the judge she would also be filing a S106 (discharge without conviction) application, which would be decided at sentencing, along with whether to permanently suppress the teenager's details.

He was remanded on further bail to reappear in Thames for sentencing on September 20.