Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is concerned about the lack of female representation in Pacific democracies and plans to raise the issue directly with leaders at the Pacific Island Forum in Tuvalu.

"I do raise it, and I will continue to raise it," she told the Herald.

"The Pacific is out of kilter with general global figures – there is generally very low participation of women and, yet, a number of issues we face in the Pacific directly affect women and women's wellbeing," she said.

Ardern arrived yesterday afternoon.

Later today she has a meeting with Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine

