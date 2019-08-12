The full extent of storm damage to The Cloud venue at Auckland's waterfront has been revealed today.

Mayor Phil Goff was given a tour through the interior of the facility this morning after the wild storm on Sunday night tore off part of the roof.

The venue will be repaired Goff, confirmed today, despite it being a temporary structure.

Cost for the entire repairs at Shed 10 and The Cloud has not yet been estimated - but would definitely run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The cost estimate on repairs will be obtained in the next couple of days.

Regional Facilities Auckland hope The Cloud will be able to be used for a cruise liner due to arrive in the coming week.

A third of the roof was torn off in Sunday night's storm.

Goff said when he heard The Cloud had been "torn to shreds" he wondered if it would be worth repairing, as it was a temporary structure.

But having seen the damage it was not as bad as he expected.

The distinctive multi-purpose event venue was ripped to shreds, with a third of the roofing fabric in the Harbour sea.

Phil Goff inspects a shattered window pane. Photo / Tom Dillane

Emergency services were called to Queen's Wharf venue at about 10.40pm on Sunday night after reports the severe weather had a left "a large hole" in the roofing.

Damage to the exterior of the venue. Photo / Tom Dillane

Damage after the storm to the roof of The Cloud events centre. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Roofs were also been ripped from several homes in St Heliers as a fierce storm tore through Auckland on Sunday night, bringing torrential rain, strong winds gusts and dozens of lightning strikes.