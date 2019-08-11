People in northern parts of the North Island are being warned to brace for potentially severe thunderstorms this evening, as a large trough sweeps in from the west.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said a severe thunderstorm watch was in force for regions between Northland and the Bay of Plenty and Waikato – with the worst expected to arrive sooner rather than later.

Storms due to arrive later this afternoon and this evening could be packing wind gusts of 110km/h or even stronger – and there was a "strong likelihood" of localised downpours and hail, especially over the North Island.

Much of the squally weather could be put down to strong and persistent jet stream, which had provided the necessary upward motion to deepen a low-pressure system over the country, while fuelling thunderstorm activity over northern and central regions.

Little encouraged people to be vigilant.

"If people do hear thunderstorms approaching and they're outside, they should try to take shelter inside," he said.

"It's not a good idea to stand under a tree or anything else that can act as a good conductor. And if these thunderstorms are severe – wind gusts of around 110km/h could be enough to push people and objects around – they should obviously seek shelter as well.

Here's a depiction of the jet-stream from one of our computer models. The yellow lines depict the jet stream, while the background colours show warmer surface air over northern New Zealand and colder air further south https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/wAbhyWGRBU — MetService (@MetService) August 11, 2019

"These thunderstorms do have the potential to cause some damage in a very short time."

Few places in New Zealand had managed to escape the wild weather this weekend, as a complex low-pressure system moved slowly on to the country from the Tasman Sea.

While the heavy rain and snow that has affected parts of Canterbury and Otago this weekend has eased, an unstable northwesterly flow remains over the North Island and upper South Island.

Police are warning travellers to avoid or delay travelling near Waitaki Bridge, around 200 metres south of Oamaru Airport, due to deep flooding. They say there are no diversions in place and emergency services are responding to incidents as required.

Midday weather balloon sounding from Whenuapai (Auckland). Max winds of 380 km/h were recorded at an altitude of 35000 feet (10700 metres). This tail wind means fast flights from Queensland to Auckland, but slow going on the return journey https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/ApMrcKGDeX — MetService (@MetService) August 11, 2019

"The most rain fell about the northwest of the South Island, South Canterbury and North Otago, but the heavy rain in the east of the South Island has eased," Little said.

"Oamaru Airport has recorded an impressive 81mm of rain so far this weekend, which is around double what they usually receive during the whole month of August.

"This rain caused flooding that closed State Highway 1 north to Timaru for a time on Sunday morning."

Further inland, snowfall affected many of the South Island passes, with Arthurs Pass and Lewis Pass closed for much of Saturday and Sunday morning after being blanketed by 30cm to 40cm of snow.

"Although travel was disrupted, Canterbury's skiers couldn't be happier after most slopes received a dumping of around half a metre of new snow."

Severe thunderstorm watch issued from MetService.



Here's a forecast of wind gusts from our high-resolution modelling. Tonight, before midnight, a line of thunderstorms ⛈️ will move across the upper NI.



Some wind gusts may cause damage, hence the 'watch'. https://t.co/DQu72azZo3 pic.twitter.com/bgReB2KQKx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 10, 2019

To complete the weather trifecta, thunderstorms rattled their way across northern and central New Zealand over the weekend, with severe thunderstorm watches issued on both days.

"Some of the thunderstorms were identified as severe and warnings were issued, which included the thunderstorm that brought large hail and torrential rain to Wellington's southern suburbs on Saturday afternoon."

The weather would remain unsettled over northern and central New Zealand tomorrow, with more thunderstorms forecast for western areas.

Meanwhile, the low moved away to the east and a cool southwesterly flow was forecast to develop over southern New Zealand, bringing showers.

This system would strengthen and spread over all of New Zealand on Tuesday, with gales likely in exposed places.

Southwesterlies and showers would gradually ease during Wednesday and Thursday, but a front would bring rain to the West Coast and far south of the South Island on Friday.