The full extent of storm damage to The Cloud venue at Auckland's waterfront has been revealed today.

Mayor Phil Goff was given a tour through the interior of the facility this morning after the wild storm on Sunday night tore off part of the roof.

A third of the roof was torn off in Sunday night's storm.

The distinctive multi-purpose event venue was ripped to shreds, with a third of the roofing fabric in the Harbour sea.

Phil Goff inspects a shattered window pane. Photo / Tom Dillane

Emergency services were called to Queen's Wharf venue at about 10.40pm on Sunday night after reports the severe weather had a left "a large hole" in the roofing.

Damage to the exterior of the venue. Photo / Tom Dillane

Damage after the storm to the roof of The Cloud events centre. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Roofs were also been ripped from several homes in St Heliers as a fierce storm tore through Auckland on Sunday night, bringing torrential rain, strong winds gusts and dozens of lightning strikes.