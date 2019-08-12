A 45-year-old prisoner accused of trying to murder another inmate has appeared in court.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was charged with attempted murder after an alleged assault in Rimutaka Prison on July 31.

Late last week, the complainant was still in hospital recovering from his injuries.

The accused appeared by audio visual link in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning, where he told the judge he wanted to enter a guilty plea.

Judge Stephen Harrop said he would not take the guilty plea yet as he wanted the man to think about his decision first, but said he would note it on file.

The man has declined legal aid and plans to represent himself in court.

He was remanded to appear in the High Court at Wellington next month.