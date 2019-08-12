A Wellington City councillor has announced her candidacy for mayor saying the capital has fallen into a rut over the past decade.

Diane Calvert said while it may appear to be in the eleventh hour, a lot of thought had gone into what was needed to fix the city and why there needed to be change.

"I never go into anything half-hearted, I'm well prepared, I've got a good team behind me and I'm going for it."

Wellingtonians have had enough of overspending and secret deals, she said.

"The sense is out in the community that not everyone is buying into the direction of the city and they feel they're not seeing any progress."

The first term councillor has singled out the closure of the city's library and other buildings in Civic Square as an election issue in her campaign.

"It's not the decade of culture that was heralded a couple of years ago, it's become the decade of closure."

She also said Let's Get Wellington Moving would not deliver what Wellingtonians needed now or in 20 years when it might be finished

"That's 20 years too late. Buses should be the top priority, not an afterthought. We can't afford a programme that isn't fit for service now and certainly won't be fit for our city's future needs."

Calvert has lived in Khandallah since 1999 when she moved there with her two daughters, her husband Jeff, and his two daughters.

She will be running for both the mayoralty and the Onslow-Western Ward and has described herself as a Wellingtonian before being a politician.

The city needed leadership that was for Wellingtonians and not just the Beehive, she said.

"I'm trying to bring some balance back to the table and make sure that we're representing all Wellingtonians and we're delivering what Wellington wants and not trying to deliver on ideological values."

Throughout her campaign the independent is expected to announce policies around housing, revitalising the city centre, transport and supporting the arts.

Her background includes 25 years of experience working in government and private enterprises in operational and strategic leadership, including project manager and general manager roles.

Calvert said she was the only credible alternative to incumbent Justin Lester.

Who are the other vocal players in the game?

Justin Lester is seeking another term as mayor on the Labour ticket. His campaign promises include removing private vehicles from the Golden Mile, ending homelessness and a Welcome Home package for refugees.

Jenny Condie describes herself as a green-blue with a background in business and government. She's concerned about low productivity, climate change, housing affordability, and mental health. She says Wellington should borrow more to pay for essential infrastructure.

Conor Hill is running as an independent and was first to announce a bid against the incumbent. He wants affordable housing, good transport options and labels the Convention Centre a vanity project. He's pro light rail and wants Berhampore Golf Course removed from the Town Belt for housing.