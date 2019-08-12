More than a decade after its launch, work on a garden tribute to New Zealand soldiers who died fighting in the Korean War will finally begin.

While veteran Wally Wyatt is thrilled with the news, the 91-year-old said it was unfortunate that the project had taken so long because "95 per cent of us have passed on".

The Korean Garden project was officially launched in 2009, and a development plan for Barry's Point Reserve, which included provision for the garden was developed by the then North Shore City Council in 2010.

Korean War veteran Wally Wyatt, 91, says it's unfortunate the project has taken this long. Photo / Greg Bowker

The initial resource consent was put on hold because the application did not have the necessary documents, such as traffic management and contamination due to being a closed landfill, for the consenting planner to make a decision.

Advertisement

However, Auckland Council Manager Resource Consents North Ian Dobson said a second application lodged in February 2017 has been granted consent last month.

"We are really excited, and can't wait to share the good news with the community who have been waiting so long for this to happen," said Korean Garden Trust spokesman Paul Lee.

Black Tree Architects directors Paul Seong Hwa Lee and Joon Park who are behind the design of the Korean Garden. Photo / Dean Purcell

The garden aims to represent Korean culture and history, and will be developed in three phases of construction.

Work for the first stage, which will include the construction of the road entry and the New Zealand Korean War veterans memorial park, is expected to start within the next few weeks.

When completed, the $2.5 million garden will also include a bridge, an amphitheatre, performance stage and a pavilion.

Korean community to dedicate part of $1.5 million Korean Garden to remember Kiwis who died fighting in the Korean War 60 years ago. Photo / Supplied

A memorial monument, made from a two-tonne rock brought in from the battlegrounds in Gapyeong, will take central position in the veterans park.

"The veterans have sacrificed so much for Korea and we want the garden to be a permanent reminder of what they have done," Lee said.

He said the trust had sufficient funds for the first stage, but will still need to raise money to complete the rest of the garden.

Advertisement

Wyatt, who served in the K-Force with the 16th Field Regiment, said it was sad that most of the vets wouldn't be alive to witness the garden's completion.

"There were possible close to a thousand of us when the project was first announced, but after 10 years, there's now less than 70 still around in the whole country," he said.

"At the last five funerals we've had over the last six weeks, just two of us attended because everyone else is either crippled, in hospital or immobile."

It is estimated that there are just 60 surviving Korean war veterans in New Zealand. Photo / File

But Wyatt said he looked forward to attend the garden's opening as a representative of his "mates".

"The project has taken a long time, but I am touched that they persevered with it," he said.

"The Koreans have been really good to us, and the least I could do is to turn up."

Nearly 6000 New Zealand soldiers fought in the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, and 45 were killed.

The Devonport-Takapuna Local Board undertook a review of the plan last year, and the trust was given a licence to occupy the space.

In 2015, the board also gave a $150,00 grant to support the development of the project.

Diane Lee, Korea-NZ Cultural Association spokeswoman, said the community and veterans had also contributed financially and was happy that the development was going ahead.

"For a long time, we didn't know what was happening, but of course we feel very sad for those veterans who have done so much but are no longer around," Lee said.