That 500 children, aged under 12, have been arrested in the past five years should be a wake up call.

Even more troubling is the appalling figure of 23,000 children aged under 15 arrested between 2014 and 2018. It would do us good to reflect on that. We all hold a stake in this.

It must be said, for the chronically high numbers of arrests, the police are largely doing a very good job in a tough environment.

None of the under-12-year-olds arrested had ended up before the courts because 10 is the age of criminal responsibility

