A Wellington man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Karori woman and sexually offending against her and a child found wounded at the scene.

Joseph William Borton appeared in the High Court at Wellington where he admitted a raft of charges, including sexual violation, indecent assault, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and murder.

A homicide investigation was launched in April following the death of a 52-year-old woman at a Lemnos Ave property in Karori.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.10pm on April 5, and found the woman's body on arrival.

A seriously injured 12-year-old girl was found in the same bedroom as the woman's body.

Borton, 30, sexually violated the girl twice and indecently assaulted her once, and also indecently assaulted the woman by removing some of her clothing.

He is also entered a Lemnos Ave property on the day of the alleged killing with a steel mallet, with intent to commit an imprisonable offence.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a mallet, photographic equipment worth more than $4600, and clothing. These offences occurred between early February and April.

The child has automatic name suppression due to her age and the sexual nature of the charges, and the dead woman has interim name suppression.

Police said Borton lived on Lemnos Ave, and was known to the victims but was not related to them.

The two victims were found in an upstairs room. They did not live at the address but knew one of the occupants.