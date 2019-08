Multiple people are injured after a two-car crash on State Highway 4 near Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene just south of Kakatahi in the Whanganui region about 7pm and are still there now.



A police spokesperson said initial indications were multiple people are injured.

"The road is completely closed and will likely remain closed for some time," they said.

Motorists were being urged to delay travel or use alternative routes.