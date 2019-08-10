Organising a group to do anything can be a nightmare, even if you're the Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern has poked fun at herself, fellow Labour MPs, Auckland mayor Phil Goff and members of the Indian community after a "massive group photo fail" during a community event.

In a post to Instagram last night, the Prime Minister shared her humour at the photo, where only a couple of the around a dozen of those pictured are actually looking at the camera.

"A massive 'group photo fail' at the Indian Weekender Kiwi Indian Hall of Fame Awards tonight. While most of us are a complete disaster in this photo, the wonderful Priyanca Radhakrishnan (our Private Secretary for Ethnic Communities) is totally sorted/shaming us!"

The post has received more than 13,000 likes and several comments, some positive, some not.

jennytarotreaderandtraveller posted a slew of positive emojis and the comment "I bet it was a great night tho."

But carolreti told the Prime Minister to "please stop posting trivia until you can attend ihumatao as it appears you don't support us however you are showing up everywhere else!!!!".

Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars 2014 selfie with Hollywood stars, including Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts has been called the best selfie ever. Photo / File

The Prime Minister isn't the first person to have things go awry as the camera goes click.

The internet is full of epic group photo fails, with animal attacks, bad fashion and bad behaviour all on show.

And then, sometimes, it just works — most famously for Ellen DeGeneres and a who's who of Hollywood celebrities at the 2014 Oscars.