By RNZ

A Christchurch MP says eastern suburbs residents are concerned by the many armed police officers involved in a manhunt there.

The police are still searching for Liam Strickland in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed Dean Amies, 46, on Wednesday.

Amies was killed when he was struck by a van fleeing police.

Advertisement

Since then, police have been looking for 21-year-old Liam Strickland, who is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

While the manhunt continues, police have been carrying arms because they believe Strickland is a danger to them.

The Labour MP for Christchurch East, Poto Williams, said people were nervous about the heightened police presence.

She plans to meet community members at the New Brighton market today.

"I'm looking forward to that opportunity to be updated on how people are feeling, how they're coping - to be right in the heart of where the action happened," Williams said.

"I'm sure lots of people will take advantage of the fact that I'm there to come and share their stories and their issues with me."

Police have searched several houses and made multiple arrests as inquiries continue.

Strickland is 182cm tall and has tattoos on his forehead and right cheek.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said the homicide investigation and search for Strickland were ongoing.

"We urge anyone who has seen Strickland or has information on his whereabouts to contact police immediately on 111.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

- RNZ