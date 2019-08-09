A pedestrian is in a serious condition tonight after they were struck by a car in the suburb of Glenfield on Auckland's North Shore.

The incident is among a spate of crashes tonight.

Police arrived at the scene of the Glenfield accident on Chartwell Ave at 5.37pm.

The crash, which blocked all lanes on Chartwell Ave, has now been cleared.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Elsewhere on the North Shore tonight, an earlier crash near the Greenhithe off-ramp that was blocking all lanes has now been cleared.

However the NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists to expect delays with traffic congestion extending along State Highway 18 back to Albany Highway on-ramp.

Around 6.30pm a crash just past the Onewa Rd on-ramp off SH1 is blocking northbound lanes. NZ Transport Agency warns motorists to expect delays.

Meanwhile, a two vehicle crash near the Waikato village of Karapiro at 5.56pm has blocked the northbound lane of SH1.

Police are still responding to the accident on Tirau Rd, but diversions are in place and police are advising motorists to avoid the area or delay their trip if possible.

And NZTA is reporting several minor weather-related traffic incidents between Puhoi and Warkworth, north of Auckland, tonight.

"Please reduce your speed and drive to the conditions in the area," the NZTA said.