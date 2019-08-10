A three-year jail sentence has been imposed on a man whose $50,000 damage spree included injuring five police officers, and putting three patrol cars off the road as he tried to escape from police in Napier.

The cost of damage to the vehicles in the October 22, 2018, chase, which ended when the man was found after fleeing on foot through properties in Napier suburb Marewa, was estimated at about $40,000.

Then he caused about $12,000 worth of damage on the morning of November 23 when he smashed up an interview room in a rage while a remand inmate at

