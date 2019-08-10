COMMENT:

It doesn't actually matter what the secret letter says.

So, a Green Party MP wants a tram instead of a tunnel for cars. Not a big surprise.

The claims are that the MP cares so deeply about the tram that they threatened to quit unless they got it. Again, not a big surprise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Which is what makes it all the more extraordinary that Julie Anne Genter refuses to release the secret letter.

Because, chances are, its contents will be a massive disappointment.

If the letter is what we expect, then its release will kill the story. We'll read it,

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.