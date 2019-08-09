The massive Christchurch manhunt for an alleged fatal hit-and-run driver and "dangerous" gang member continues today while police launch a homicide investigation.

Pedestrian Dean Michael Amies, 46, was struck in New Brighton and killed on Wednesday afternoon by a stolen van allegedly being driven by Liam Strickland, 21, who now has multiple warrants out of for his arrest.

Armed police searching the city for Strickland, who allegedly is a patched Black Power gang member, executed search warrants at nine city properties yesterday.

Six people were taken into custody during the raids that found methamphetamine, cannabis and three firearms.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Acting District Commander Mike Johnson authorised all police officers in the region to be armed while Strickland is still on the run. Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police have warned.

Social media has been ablaze since Wednesday afternoon with reports of mass police activity around the city.

A heavy police presence has been seen in the suburbs of Aranui, Woolston and Bishopdale over the past two days.

Johnson this morning confirmed that police are still actively looking for Strickland today.

Police block a road in New Brighton, Christchurch, after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car. Photo / Lavinia Bishop

A homicide probe into Amies' death is continuing alongside the search.

Police are working to support Amies' family who are "understandably distraught at the loss of their loved one", Johnson said.

"Anyone who has information on [Strickland's] whereabouts, or information which could assist our investigation, is urged to contact Police immediately on 111. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," police said in a statement this morning.

Amies' family and friends are struggling to come to terms with his shock loss.

Advertisement

One friend, who did not want to be named, earlier said: "Dean was a kind caring soul".

"Honestly Deano was an awesome character ... I hope they catch the scum that has caused grief on Dean's family.

"Big kia kaha to his son and family and friends."

The woman's sentiments have been shared by others on social media.

Another friend wrote, "such sad news, Deano Amies you didn't deserve that, no one does, wow shocked, RIP", and "RIP Deano Amies I'll treasure our memories can't believe this has happened, rest easy cuz x".

Canterbury homeless advocates Street Wise also posted of Amies' death, confirming he was one of their street community.

"One of our Street Whānau tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run in New Brighton," they wrote.

"This is obviously a very sad time for the community, but being that we lost Street Whānau, it hits us all that much harder.

"We want you all to know that we're here for you! If you need to talk or just want a hug, please reach out."

On Wednesday afternoon, Sam Heselwood said he saw a man in a grey hoodie speed past in a Subaru Legacy wagon with a police car in pursuit.

Shortly afterwards, the same car sped back the other way "going 200km/h at least", with eight or so police cars behind him, Heselwood said.

Minutes later the same man, now in a van, drove back the other way.

Video footage from the scene shows the van screaming down the road, mounting the kerb and almost hitting a pedestrian who narrowly ran out of the way.

The police officers had by that point appeared to have pulled out of the pursuit, Heselwood said.