A transgender job applicant is claiming gender discrimination at Air New Zealand after the national airline declined her cabin crew application for the third time.

Lenon Wakuwa, 28, says it has been her "lifelong dream" to become a flight attendant, and has been "depressed" after the repeated rejections.

Air New Zealand said it has nothing to do with discrimination but because Wakuwa did not have the skills or experience required.

Air New Zealand says it is a big supporter of gender diversity. Photo / Supplied.

Wakuwa, who moved to New Zealand from Zimbabwe in 2007, said she took steps to improve herself after each rejection.

"I recently graduated with a Certificate in Tourism, Aviation, and Flight Attending level 4, but nothing I do seems to be good enough for Air New Zealand," she said.

"I am more than qualified for the position in my view, and this has led to a conclusion that they are not hiring me mainly because I am transsexual."

Wakuwa has worked as a caregiver for two years and five years in the hospitality industry.

She also dabbles in fashion designing and was last year featured on reality TV show Project Runway New Zealand.

"Air New Zealand only requires a year's experience in customer service, and I far exceeded that," Wakuwa said.

"On top of that, I also have a St John's first aid certificate, a Hobbiton certificate and also a degree in fashion design and technology, so there is no way I am not qualified."

Lenon Wakuwa also dabbles in fashion designing and was last year featured on reality TV show Project Runway New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Wakuwa said she wanted to work with Air New Zealand because it was a way she could "give back" to New Zealand, which she considers her second home.

She has spoken to the airline to express her view that she felt discriminated by it, but did not see the need to take her complaint to the Human Rights Commission.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said Wakuwa was "declined on this occasion and previous occasions due to not meeting the level of skills and experience required for the role".

She said the airline has a number of transgender employers in positions throughout the business including cabin crew.

Air New Zealand says it aims to have a workforce that's representative of New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"Diversity and inclusion is hugely important to Air New Zealand as an organisation. Our vision is to create an organisation that is proudly representative of Aotearoa, a place where Air New Zealanders can be themselves and thrive," she said.

"We're proud to have gained Rainbow Tick accreditation, which deems our workplace a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for people of diverse gender identity and sexual orientations."

The spokeswoman said it had dedicated diversity and inclusion managers, and internal employee networks that played key roles in supporting gender, ethnic and generational diversity.