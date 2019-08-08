A teenager is understood to be among four people injured in a serious crash that left the vehicle involved in a twisted and mangled mess.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Great South Rd and Ronwood Ave, in Manukau, shortly before 3.30am.

A New Zealand Fire and Emergency spokesman, Scott Osmond, said they were needed to help get a number of people out of the vehicle.

​

"The car was on its roof and three people were trapped."

Emergency crews were called to a serious car crash on Great South Road, Manukau, in the early hours of this morning. Image / Google

Fire crews used rescue equipment to get those trapped out. He said at least two people were seriously injured.

Police said just after 6am that the road was blocked off as a result and motorists are being told to avoid the area. The Serious Crash Unit has also been advised.

Images of the scene show debris littered over the road and kerb not far from the Westfield shopping centre. The front of the car is completely smashed in and up against a tree.

Four people were injured in an early hours crash on Great South Road, Manukau. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Several ambulance vehicles and authorities can be seen blocking the road as they work at the scene.

St John said four people were injured - two seriously. Two suffered serious injuries and the others were said to be in a moderate condition when taken to hospital.

09/08/19 03:32: Traffic incident in Mount Roskill. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Auckland Hospital. https://t.co/glaROglLGm — St John (@StJohnAlerts) August 8, 2019

CRASH - GREAT SOUTH RD, MANUKAU - 6:20AM

Due to an earlier crash one northbound lane on a short section of Great South Road, north from Ronwood Ave, in Manukau is CLOSED. Consider using alternate route if possible or expect some delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/EacGuLJbST — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) August 8, 2019

It is understood one of the victims is a teenager and has been taken to Starship Children's Hospital for treatment. The others have been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Meanwhile, a person was seriously injured in another car crash in Mt Roskill about the same time.

St John said the victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital for treatment.