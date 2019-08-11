On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"What's more, they have $28 million in cash and short-term investment reserves to buffer any slight downturn."
It comes as the mayors of Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay District Councils, the chair of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, a representative from Napier City Council and the chief executive of Ngati Kahungunu Iwi met on Friday afternoon with the head of EIT, Chris Collins and Travers.
Along with Napier Labour MP, Stuart Nash, the region's leaders will put together a business case for why Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti would be the "ideal" location the national headquarters of the merged institutes.
However, the leaders said in a combined statement there were still a number of "concerns" that need addressing, including the effect a national polytech institute could have on the region, and the potential loss of control for the region.
They said EIT had a proven track record:
"It is the only solvent polytech in New Zealand with strong financial management, delivery of high-quality education and good governance.
"The region must have meaningful leadership in the new structure proposed by the government."