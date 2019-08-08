A man struck down by a wanted criminal after fleeing police has been described as "a kind, caring soul".

Pedestrian Dean Amies died when he was struck in New Brighton and killed by a van allegedly being driven by Liam Strickland, 21, who now was multiple warrants out of for his arrest.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson said police were urgently seeking Strickland who is 182cm tall, of a medium build with dark hair and tattoos on his forehead and right cheek.

It has also been reported that Strickland was jailed for two years for his part in a vicious assault in 2016 on a man he and his co-offenders regarded as being "too nice" to be in a gang.

Wednesday afternoon's incident has rocked the Christchurch suburb, especially Amies' family and friends who are struggling to come to terms with his shock loss.

One friend, who did not want to be named, said "Dean was a kind caring soul".

"Honestly Deano was an awesome character ... I hope they catch the scum that has caused grief on Dean's family.

"Big kia kaha to his son and family and friends."

The woman's sentiments have been shared by others on social media.

Police are urgently seeking the whereabouts of 21-year-old Liam Strickland in relation to a fatal hit-and-run. Photo / Supplied

Another friend wrote, "such sad news, Deano Amies you didn't deserve that, no one does, wow shocked, RIP", and "RIP Deano Amies I'll treasure our memories can't believe this has happened, rest easy cuz x".

Another wrote, "Another brother taken too soon, Love you my bro. May you forever rest in peace."

Canterbury homeless advocates Street Wise also posted of Amies death, confirming he was one of their street community.

"One of our Street Whānau tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run in New Brighton," they wrote.

"This is obviously a very sad time for the community, but being that we lost Street Whānau, it hits us all that much harder.

"We want you all to know that we're here for you! If you need to talk or just want a hug, please reach out."

Police have been actively searching various properties in Christchurch on their hunt for Strickland.

A heavy police presence was seen in the suburb of Aranui last night, with video posted to social media showing armed police outside a house.

Earlier, witness Sam Heselwood said he saw a man in a grey hoodie speed past in a Subaru Legacy wagon with a police car in pursuit.

Shortly afterwards, the same car sped back the other way "going 200km/h at least", with eight or so police cars behind him, Heselwood said.

Minutes later the same man, now in a van, drove back the other way. Video footage from the scene shows the van screaming down the road, mounting the kerb and almost hitting a pedestrian who narrowly ran out of the way.

The police officers had by that point appeared to have pulled out of the pursuit, Heselwood said.