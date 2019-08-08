A man has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for having sexual intercourse with an underage girl.

The man was granted interim name suppression by Judge Philip Crayton when he appeared in Whanganui District Court on Thursday afternoon for sentencing.

He had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with a girl when she was 14 and 15 over an eight-and-a-half month period in 2018.

An elder sister of the man stood in front of Judge Crayton before he delivered his sentence and spoke about what her brother had done.

At times as she spoke, the elderly lady stuttered as she fought back tears.

"We offer our sincere apologies for any pain and suffering caused by our brother. We are deeply affected and saddened by our brother's actions," she said.

"We accept the consequences, but I would like you all to know today that our brother is a good and kind man who has had a positive effect on others. Let shame be our greatest punishment."

Judge Crayton granted the man suppression because he has other charges before the court that he is defending at a jury trial in Whanganui next year.

Although those charges are not of a sexual nature, they relate to his profession and the Crown submitted that publication of his name may affect his right of a fair trial.

Judge Crayton said the man's offending came to light on December 18, 2018.

"On that morning, in circumstances which are outlined in reports, your victim disclosed the sexual relations that you were having with her," the Judge said.

"You engaged in sexual activities with her that included sexual intercourse."

The middle-aged man had not previously appeared before the court and acknowledged his offending immediately when challenged about it.

A victim impact statement identified that the victim had cognitive and emotional development issues.

"The affect of your offending on her has caused her ongoing emotional harm." Judge Crayton said.

"She has significant issues which will particularly and irreparably affect her ability to form relationships, intimate relationships and family relationships."

A pre-sentence report identified that the man still had some disconnect when it came to understanding the vulnerability of the girl and the effect his offending has had on her.

The man accepted that he had offended against her on five occasions, but not in a rough or demeaning way.

In sentencing the man, Judge Crayton noted that he had not previously been convicted and that he was someone of previous good character.

Judge Crayton sentenced him to two years and 10 months imprisonment.

The man is going to trial in early 2020.