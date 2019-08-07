Police are executing a number of search warrants in Christchurch as they hunt for the man alleged to have hit and killed a homeless man while fleeing police.

Liam Strickland, 21, is thought to have been the driver of a van that hit the pedestrian in the coastal suburb of New Brighton just before 2pm on Wednesday.

Police are urgently seeking Strickland who is 182cm tall, of a medium build with dark hair and tattoos on his forehead and right cheek.

He has a number of warrants for his arrest.

Police are urgently seeking Liam Strickland, 21, over the incident. Photo / Supplied

A heavy police presence was seen in the suburb of Aranui last night, with video posted to social media showing armed police outside a house.

Earlier, witness Sam Heselwood said he saw a man in a grey hoodie speed past in a Subaru Legacy wagon with a police car in pursuit.

Shortly afterwards, the same car sped back the other way "going 200km/h at least", with eight or so police cars behind him, Heselwood said.

Minutes later the same man, now in a van, drove back the other way. Video footage from the scene shows the van screaming down the road, mounting the kerb and almost hitting a pedestrian who narrowly ran out of the way.

The police officers had by that point appeared to have pulled out of the pursuit, Heselwood said.

Unichem Pharmacy manager George Mansour heard the sound of a police chase and moments later saw someone on the ground.

He said a little while later a police officer came into the store to tell them someone had died.

Police at the scene of the fatal accident involving a pedestrian in New Brighton. Photo / NZME

Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson said police had begun a pursuit when a person of interest failed to stop.

The chase was abandoned due to the manner of the person's driving. The vehicle was found a short time later and two of the three suspects arrested without any trouble,

However, the third stole a nearby vehicle and rammed a police dog van, Johnson said.

"Soon after the stolen vehicle collided with a pedestrian at the intersection of Hawke St and Shaw Ave, New Brighton."

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian died and inquiries are under way to locate the driver of the second fleeing vehicle.

"Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public," says Acting Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 111."