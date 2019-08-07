A multiple car crash and a breakdown are causing long delays on Auckland's motorways early this morning.

Now a crash on the Harbour Bridge is causing traffic chaos.

Emergency services were called to the crash site on the bridge at 7.45am. It is partly blocking the northbound lane. Motorists travelling on that stretch of road are being warned to expect delays.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - NORTHBOUND - 7:45AM

A crash is part-blocking the middle lane (lane 2 of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/bliKHUJoq9 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 7, 2019

Authorities have cleared a vehicle that broke down on the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) and blocked the right citybound lane just after Greville Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency said the incident happened at 7.30am. Wet weather conditions are not making things easier and motorists are being told to take extra care and to expect delays.

Traffic is also heavy from Oteha Valley Rd through to Esmonde Rd, the NZTA said at 7.30am. Northbound traffic is flowing well.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:30AM

A breakdown is blocking the right lane CITYBOUND after Greville Rd. Pass with extra care in wet conditions and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/0txwUGNS7x — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 7, 2019

A crash on the Southern Motorway, after Takanini, also caused delays shortly before 6.30am. The crash has been cleared, but congestion is still heavy in that area.

Images from the NZ Transport Agency cameras show the crash was blocking the right citybound lane between the Hill Rd and Manurewa-Takanini onramps.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:25AM

A crash is blocking the right lane CITYBOUND after Takanini. Merge left with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/aN2zuF9DRP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 7, 2019

Motorists were told: "Merge left with care to pass and expect delays."

A police spokeswoman said several people had called to report the nose-to-tail collision about 6.25am.

Police were at the scene, she said. It appeared all those involved were out of the vehicles and had not been injured.

Northbound traffic on the Southern Motorway remains heavy from Drury through to Papakura and also through Te Irirangi Drive to Greenlane.

People heading southbound will be relieved to know traffic is fine there.

Motorists heading into the city from West Auckland can expect heavy traffic from Hobsonville through to Royal Rd on the Northwestern Motorway and again from Te Atatu Road to St Lukes.

Northbound traffic is flowing smoothly.

On the Southwestern Motorway (SH20), traffic is heavy from Hillsborough and northbound traffic is heavy from Lambie Drive through to Massey Rd.

Anyone on the Upper Harbour Motorway (SH18) can expect moderate congestion from Greenhithe Rd through to Paul Matthews Rd. While westbound traffic is flowing well.