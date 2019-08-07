Be careful heading into work early today, as heavy rain and then showers are on the cards.

Aucklanders are in for some heavy rainfalls early this morning and those driving into the city centre on the motorways are being warned to expect surface water.

Overhead signs are telling motorists to "take extra care" and to "maintain safe distance" as a result of the grim weather conditions.

A total rainfall of 17.1mm is forecast in the City of Sails today. The heavy rain will, however, turn into showers and there will be some reprieve by this afternoon.

A high of 16C is forecast and an overnight low of 10C is expected in Auckland.

Warmer temperatures are expected today, thanks to a northwesterly airflow sitting over the country.

"This brings cloudier conditions and a warmer air mass," the MetService said.

"North Islanders in particular will notice that it's not so cold at night."

A few troughs and fronts are intertwined in this flow, however, which are bringing patches of rain to parts of the country and will mean a wet weekend for the rest of New Zealand.

"This relatively warm spell doesn't last too long, with a colder change on the way early next week," MetService said.

Whāngārei has a high of 18C and had an overnight low of 11C. A fine day is forecast there, save for showers later this evening.

Those in Hamilton are in for showers turning to rain this evening and northwesterly winds.

The same conditions are forecast in Tauranga, which gets a high of 16C and overnight low of 10C. Napier is mainly fine with high cloud.

Don't leave the house without an umbrella if you are in New Plymouth, which is forecast to get showers - possibly heavy - turning to rain this evening. Thunderstorms are also a possibility this afternoon.

Palmerston North has a high of 15C and people in Wellington can expect cloudy periods with isolated showers from this afternoon.

Buller and Westland are in for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast in southern Westland from this afternoon.

Christchurch is forecast to get a high of 15C after an overnight low of 3C. Invercargill gets showers this morning before becoming fine with high cloud. But there will be rain by this afternoon. A high of 13C is expected there.

There will be cloudy periods and scattered rain from this afternoon for the remainder of Southland and Otago; while the Chatham Islands gets a few morning showers also.

SEVERE WEATHER WATCHES:

The MetService has some severe weather watches for Fiordland.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for up to 11pm. Rain - with some heavy falls and possible thunderstorms - may happen later tonight thanks to a front moving northwards over Fiordland this evening.

People in the area are being told to keep up-to-date with the weather forecast as the severe watch could turn into a full severe weather warning.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria," the MetService said.