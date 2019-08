Police are conducting a pre-planned search warrant at a New Plymouth property.

Police say the armed offenders squad was attending as a precaution.

According to Stuff, occupants of a Lawry St, Moturoa, property have been told by police to come out with their hands up.

"Your house is currently surrounded by armed police," Stuff reported an officer as saying.

"If you listen to police instruction you will not be harmed."