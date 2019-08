Two people with moderate injuries have been taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital after an early-morning crash on Puketitiri Rd, Rissington, west of Napier.

A car rolled on the road about 6.20am on Wednesday.

Police, local firefighters and two ambulances were called to the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

One person received minor injuries in the crash but did not need hospital treatment.