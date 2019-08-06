Police have arrested a fourth person over the brazen smash-and-grab jewellery store aggravated robbery at St Lukes mall.

The brazen daylight robbery occurred at the Westfield St Lukes shopping mall in Auckland on Sunday.

A 17-year-old male will be facing a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, police said.

He is due in court today.

Three teens - two aged 18 and a 16-year-old - have already been apprehended by police.

Panicked shoppers initially thought shots had been fired at about 3.25pm on Sunday in the busy mall.

It was later identified as the sound of glass breaking as thieves allegedly tried to smash their way through to items held at the Silvermoon jewellers, but were unsuccessful.

They did, however, manage to get away with "a quantity" of jewellery from the nearby Michael Hill Jewellers store, police said.

After fleeing the scene, the group - said to be wearing black masks - allegedly made off in a stolen vehicle, which was then abandoned at the Baldwin Ave train station before they boarded a train to Kingsland.

The group managed to get on another train bound for Ranui, where three were caught by police.